Education

CMS moves to full-time in-person learning Monday as district prepares for next school year

With just 18 days left before summer break, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin full-time in-person learning for all students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in more than a year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed students back for full-time, in-person learning on Monday, May 10.

The new schedule comes four months after CMS students weren't allowed on campus at all in January following winter break.  By mid-February, CMS launched hybrid learning for elementary students before welcoming some middle and high schoolers back by late March. 

Last month, CMS moved to four days of in-person learning for most students before transitioning to full in-person classes with just 18 days left in the year. Mask requirements, social distancing and daily health screenings will remain in place through at least the end of the current year. 

Students enrolled in the CMS virtual academy will remain remote and will only attend school for state-mandated exams at the end of the year. Those exams begin as soon as Wednesday, May 12, for some students, and will run through the last day of school on May 28. Each individual school is allowed to set its own schedule for end-of-year testing.

End of Year Testing Requirements

  • Grades 3-8: Reading & Math
  • Grades 5 & 8: Science
  • Grades 8-12: Math, English & Biology
  • Grades 9-12: Career & Technical Education

