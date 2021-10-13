'Enough is enough': CMS rolls out guest teacher program as burned out workers call for help

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is introducing a new "guest teacher" program at 42 schools to help fill the gaps by staff shortages across the district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts nationwide continue to deal with lots of teacher vacancies, as we're months into the school year, putting strain on schools and teachers who are actually in the classroom.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is rolling out a new program they hope can bridge the gap. The district's "guest teacher" initiative is rolling out at 42 schools in Mecklenburg County.

"Educators are giving our best but we are burned out," Amanda Thompson-Rice said at Tuesday's CMS Board of Education meeting. "We are in a state of crisis."

Teachers say they're exhausted and there's no one to fill in for them.

"Over one month time period, 17 emails of resignation and early retirements," Thompson-Rice said. "Enough is enough. Twenty-three phone calls of educators crying and stressed looking for support. Enough is enough."

CMS says the new guest teacher program will help cover some of these unfilled positions. They'll also fill in when teachers are absent. Each guest teacher, who will be full-time, will be assigned to a specific school, and they'll earn $150 per day.

"I've talked to an administrator who doesn't know how he will fill the gaps of the skeleton crew in his building from day to day," Rae Legrone said. "We spoke of the lack of applications for any position in his building. He knows this shortage is an avalanche this is only growing. As for me, I've covered for vacancies and absent teachers every single day of October."

CMS says guest teachers must be 21 years old and have a high school diploma. The district is also offering a $250 hiring bonus to substitute teachers who complete 10 assignments by the end of October.

