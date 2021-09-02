CMS board to vote on when in-person learning will return

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday to finalize the district's plan to resume in-person learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One week after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he "strongly urged" schools to reopen as soon as possible, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will vote on when the district welcomes students back for in-person learning.

CMS currently has a tentative date of Monday, Feb. 15 for in-person classes to resume for elementary and K-8 students with special needs. Middle and high school students won't return until at least Feb. 22. Tuesday's vote will finalize the district's plan. The decision to bring students back into the building is being met with opposition from parents and teachers alike, who believe there should be greater protection against COVID-19.

The CMS board has had multiple discussions about in-person learning and has delayed the move several times, including as recently as last month. Since the, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cooper and even the Mecklenburg County Health Department have encouraged schools to reopen with preventative measures in place.

"We want to do everything we can to support the schools being able to open back up again but we want them to open up safely," Gibbie Harris, health director for Mecklenburg County, said.

During a COVID-19 metrics meeting Monday, CMS officials said they're ready to reopen as scheduled.

"We're ready to go," Damon Willis, manager of district strategy for CMS, said. "In terms of instructional staff, our schools are ready."

But with community spread of the virus still high, some parents and teachers say schools should remain closed until teachers are vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky pushed back against that last week, saying, "Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.”