CMS makes changes to meal services for students learning at home

Families of students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will now have to pick up a week's worth of meals as part of a change to the district's meal program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Changes to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' meal program start Tuesday, as the district will begin handing out free meal kits for students to have at home during remote learning.

Since schools closed in March due to COVID-19, the district has served over 1 million meals at 40 grab-and-go sites throughout the Charlotte area. Starting Tuesday, families will have to sign up to get a week's worth of meals at once. On Monday, the USDA extended its free meals program nationwide until the end of the year. Before this change, the meal kits were going to cost $15 per week for students who paid full price.

Coronavirus is keeping CMS students out of the classroom and the cafeteria but there is still a great need for healthy meals. According to CMS data, 84,000 students quality for free and reduced lunches. For many kids, school is the one place they're able to get a full meal.

“Students still need to eat. They need good nutrition to learn whether that is in a brick and mortar building or at home,” said Cathy Beam, executive director of nutrition services for CMS.

The new meal bundle program has stricter rules.

“They require meal accountability to the child, and we have to apply the correct benefit rate, whether the child receives free meals, reduced meals or pays for their meals, we have to apply that,” said Beam.

Families now must sign up for the meals and identify what student they are for. They'll get a meal bundle once a week including five breakfasts and five lunches, either picked up at one of 40 locations or delivered to the student’s bus stop.

“We’re committed to getting these meals into the hands of the families who ordered them, and our transportation department is committed to that as well,” said Beam. This program helps keep cafeteria staff and bus drivers employed.