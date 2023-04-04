CMS expected to tackle several big issues in Tuesday's meeting

CMS will also review new performance data showing a drop in the number of high school students taking advanced courses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is expected to tackle several big issues in Tuesday's meeting.

One of the issues is the district's $2 billion proposed budget. This money is for the district's operating budget and is funded by both the state and county. People can weigh in about plans to raise teacher pay at Tuesday's meeting.

CMS will also review new performance data showing a drop in the number of high school students taking advanced courses.

And the board will also finalize interview questions for new superintendent candidates. The district said it hopes to have a new superintendent picked out in the next month.

