As virtual learning kicks off in Charlotte, some families relying on "pandemic pods"

One Charlotte family said they transformed a shed in their backyard, which once housed tools, into a kindergarten classroom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some students across the Charlotte area kicked off the first day of school by heading into their ‘pandemic pods’ or ‘learning pods.’

It's where a small group of parents pool their resources to hire a teacher or private tutor to offer in-person learning — the trend has gained traction in several neighborhoods across Charlotte among working parents.

The Hassenzahl family in Dilworth says after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced students would be returning under a fully virtual model, they immediately began taking steps to set-up a pod with several of their neighbors.

The family said they transformed a shed in their backyard, which once housed tools, into a kindergarten classroom. Their youngest son now attends school in the shed with five other students and a teacher who was hired to facilitate their learning Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The goal with the environment is to mimic what the kids would be experiencing, so trying to make them feel as if they’re right in a classroom,” teacher Christina Campbell said.

The room has tables, chairs, a reading nook and other items typically found in a classroom.

Next door, the Hassenzahl’s neighbors transformed their detached mother-in-law suite into a first-grade classroom. There are nine students, one teacher – and for the first week, there will also be one parent, as the parents take turns volunteering to support the teacher with any technical challenges.

“Day one has been a bit of a challenge,” Liz Porter, whose child is in the learning pod, said with a laugh. She signed up to volunteer on day one.

Porter said the pod is not only a fun and safer option but a necessity for the parents who work full-time.

“As a working parent it was basically impossible for me and many of the other parents that I’ve spoken to, to really focus on creating a sustainable schedule for the kids no matter how you divide it up, work calls and there are meetings you can’t miss, so you’re just never really focused on your child’s learning,” she said, referring back to virtual learning this spring. “Our hope is that by doing this we have someone that can really focus on their learning while we maintain our jobs."

Porter said the school year is sure to be full of obstacles but it all comes down to how everyone reacts to the bumps in the road.

“If we can give CMS some grace and all give ourselves some grace and realize that everyone is just doing the best we can I think we can be successful this year and I’m really excited,” she says.