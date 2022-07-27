$84K in scholarships awarded to Charlotte students from American Airlines Education Foundation

Every recipient gets a $2,500 scholarship, while first-generation students also get an additional $1,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 32 Charlotte-area students are getting some extra funds for college this year thanks to the American Airlines Education Foundation.

The foundation said the students who earned the total $84,000 in scholarships include children of American Airlines team members, from flight attendants and pilots to maintenance technicians and fleet service agents. Of the 32 students from the Charlotte area, four are first-generation students.

Each student gets $2,500 to use for their tuition as long as they are enrolled in full-time, undergraduate studies at accredited colleges and vocational programs. First-generation students also get an additional $1,000.

The Charlotte-area students are also just part of the larger number of students awarded scholarships across the country; a total of 452 students are being given a total of $1.2 million in funds. The Charlotte students also make up most of the students in North Carolina getting scholarships along with most of the funds awarded in the state; a total of 48 students from the Tar Heel State will go into the coming school year with scholarships totaling $126,000.