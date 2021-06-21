Charlotte teacher named Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year

Pierce will receive a prize package valued at more than $30,000, which includes $25,000 to expand computer science and/or robotics education at her school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michelle Pierce, a middle school computer science teacher at Mallard Creek STEM Academy, has been selected among thousands of eligible teachers as a 2021 Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award recipient.

Pierce will receive a prize package valued at more than $30,000, which includes $25,000 to expand computer science and/or robotics education at her school and $5,000 teacher cash award.

Mallard Creek STEM Academy plans to use the prize to purchase more technology to enhance its STEM, Robotics and Computer Science programs as well as to support the development of a competitive robotics teams to allow students the opportunity to experience innovative robotic designs.

“I was shocked but very excited, especially because this was such a tough school year,” Pierce said. “This award will provide us with additional resources to reach more students and get more students, specifically girls and students of color, excited about Computer Science.”

“We are so honored to have Mrs. Pierce as a staff member here at MCSA. We are so appreciative of her hard work and dedication to building our Computer Science program. If anyone is deserving of this award, it is definitely her," Raheem Roberts, Assistant Principal, Mallard Creek STEM Academy said.

Pierce is a dedicated Computer Science teacher who designs curriculum to be more inclusive to students of all ability levels. It is her personal mission to expose students to the contributions of African Americans and women in the field of STEM and Computer Science. Michelle is a member of the Computer Science Teacher Association where she uses her voice to advocate for underrepresented populations.

“It has been an especially difficult year for teachers so we are excited to recognize their hard work and commitment to their students’ success,” said Victor Reinoso, Global Director, Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon in the Community. “The Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award recipients work diligently to help students in underserved and underrepresented communities build life-changing skills to propel their futures in computer science. We celebrate their tireless efforts to increase access to technology and computer literacy in their classrooms and beyond.”

