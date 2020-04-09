Teachers selling t-shirts to get students hotspots

Three weeks into the virtual school year and thousands of CMS students still can't get connected to the internet, causing major issues with virtual learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Internet connectivity is still a major issue, as thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students don't have reliable internet three weeks into the school year.

Wifi hotspots are in high demand but the short supply has made virtual learning difficult for many students across the district.

At a CMS Board of Education meeting, the chief technology officer for the district said 16,000 students were still unable to get connected. The struggle to get online for virtual learning is disheartening for students and teachers.

“Parents are doing the best they can during this pandemic. When you have to choose between paying your rent, getting your kids food or paying for your internet, that should not be a choice you have to make,” said Amanda Thompson, a CMS educator.

It costs $200 for one year of reliable internet service for a household with one or more CMS students. The CMS Foundation is working to raise $3.2 million to buy enough hotspots for those in need. A CMS spokesperson said they are expecting 9,000 hotspots to be delivered soon.

"That will help bridge the equity gap, that will help bridge the opportunity gap,” said Thompson.

A group of teachers are taking matters into their own hands, selling t-shirts to raise money for the CMS Foundation to buy the hotspots. The group says they want every student to feel "virtually unstoppable," regardless of their home situation.

“Our kids want to learn and they should not be penalized for where their zip code is and how much funding their parents have to pay for broadband,” said Thompson.

Thompson says even with the connectivity issues, she feels virtual learning is the safest option for teachers and students right now.