RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Four North Carolina municipalities now have the authority to apply for and to operate charter schools.

The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to the measure following a House vote giving the option to the Charlotte-area towns of Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius.

The Senate agreed earlier this week to the bill. Since it's a local measure, the bill isn't subject to Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

Elected officials in the towns requested the right to build non-traditional public schools and give enrollment preferences to students living in their town limits. They say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system has failed to build new local schools while others remain overcrowded.

Opponents say the measure sets a precedent for other towns to seek the same authority and will exacerbate racial segregation in classrooms.

CMS released the following statement regarding the ruling:

Our community and state must always try to do what is best for our children and we owe it to future generations to stay focused on their needs. Today and every day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools remains focused on providing high quality education for all CMS students in the community and to upholding the critical value of public education in the lives of children and families.

HB514, legislation permitting select cities and town in North Carolina to open, fund and fill seats for charter schools, has been passed into law by both houses of the North Carolina General Assembly.

As impacts of HB514 are evaluated and possible responses explored, the district will continue to work with leaders, families, parents, teachers, staff and students from across Charlotte-Mecklenburg to help build vibrant futures for children today and tomorrow.

