Chester County to provide free lunch next school year

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District will provide free school lunch for students during the next school year.

The school district said all students enrolled in the school/district may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them.

Families will not have to fill out meal applications and breakfast/lunch meals follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals.

