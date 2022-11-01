Chester County school staff members to get bonuses

Full-time staff will see a $1,000 bonus, while part-time employees get $500.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work.

The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.

The bonuses come as school districts across the country still face hiring challenges across all departments. Chris Christoff Jr., the marketing director for the district, made sure to note the bonus is for everyone working in the district.

"Not only the teachers, but support staff members as well," he said, "so that's your drivers, your custodial staff, your student nutrition workers, and all of these people make it possible for the district to run."

Christoff also said the bonuses are a way for them to not only keep staff members with the district but also act as a potential recruitment tool. He acknowledged many potential educators and support staff members tend to look at larger districts, but that Chester County leaders are doing what they can to show their appreciation.

"I think right now all of our teaching positions are staffed. We utilize international teachers, we utilize subs," he said, "but I don't believe we have any vacancies for teaching at this time. Of course, we have some vacancies with student nutrition, our drivers, and IT staff that we're hoping to fill in the next couple of months. But again, incentives like these I think help attract not only candidates, but you know, more qualified candidates that can help fill these roles and maybe offer something that we haven't had or seen here in the district before."