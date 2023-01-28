Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday

This no-cost event is open to the public.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center.

“We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals, student nutrition staff, information technology personnel, maintenance and bus drivers who are passionate & committed to teaching and believe all children can learn! Education graduates or certified teachers who believe in doing whatever it takes, are encouraged to attend the Recruitment Fair,” Chief of Human Resources, Wendell Sumter, said.

The school district said the fair is an initiative from the district as a major push to fill vacancies despite the challenges of teacher and other staffing shortages seen across the country.

Job fair attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interview with school leadership teams, as well as learn about the available opportunities for the upcoming academic year in the Chester County School District.

