Get ready for a shot in the arm: Vaccinations required in South Carolina for the new school year

DHEC reminds parents of changes to required vaccinations for students in the 2023-2024 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may be enjoying these long, lazy summer days, but the first day of the 2023-2024 school year is just around the corner. With some school districts in South Carolina beginning the last week in July, students in school and childcare must be immunized against childhood diseases.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants parents and guardians to be aware of changes in the minimum vaccination requirements for the upcoming school year. Infectious diseases such as measles and chickenpox can spread quickly among those who haven't had their shots -- especially among babies and children.

Children attending a nursery school or preschool program (4K and younger) or any licensed childcare center must be up to date on the following shots based on their age:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

DTaP (tetanus, whooping cough)

Polio

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Pneumococcal (pneumonia)

Haemophilus influenzae Type b (Hib)

Students in 5-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade (5K-12) in both public and private schools must be up to date on the following shots based on grade level:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

DTaP (tetanus, whooping cough)

Polio

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Tdap (whooping cough booster required before seventh grade)

The changes for the 2023-2024 school year include:

3rd grade: two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine, with both doses received on or after the first birthday and separated by at least six months

8th grade: one dose of Tdap vaccine on or after the 10th birthday

9th grade: two doses of varicella. A child with a positive history of chickenpox is considered immune and is exempt from this requirement.

11th grade: three doses of oral or inactivated polio vaccine with at least one dose received on or after the fourth birthday

COVID-19 vaccines are not required but are recommended

Parents and guardians should be trying to schedule appointments now with their child's healthcare provider or local health department to get their children vaccinated. Sometimes, adults and children may be eligible for DHEC immunization programs for low-cost vaccinations. Contact your local health department or call the DHEC Division of Immunizations at 1-800-277-4687 for more information or check online regarding the Federal VCF Program.