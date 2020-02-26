CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CIAA has called Charlotte home for years, and the organization has been committed to making an impact in the community outside of the tournament.

On Tuesday, thousands of middle schoolers got to skip class for a field trip put on by the CIAA. It was all about STEM and how students can set themselves up for a successful future.

The buzzer-beaters and cheering crowds may take center stage, but the CIAA tournament is just as much about science experiments and setting kids up for a bright future.

“If we can use sport to get these young people to think about education and STEM, what a great opportunity,” said Jacquie McWilliams, Commissioner of the CIAA.

Thousands of middle schoolers packed into the Ovens Auditorium, the CIAA pulling out all of the stops to show science, technology, engineering and math can be fun and provide students with endless opportunities.

"These are our kids, our students and what we want for them is the ability to see their future,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

A big reason for the shift to focus on STEM skills is because it’s what a lot of companies are looking for when recruiting talent.

“The number one reason any company moves to Charlotte is because of the talent we have," Mayor Lyles said. "We want our kids to have that talent and grow up in Charlotte and live here."

The conference is made up of 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Although the tournament is moving to Baltimore next year, they want these kids to imagine being a part of the CIAA community.

“It’s really about access and opportunity and that’s what HBCU’s look at," McWilliams said. "We look at providing access and giving you the opportunity to be in a culture where you can succeed and be your best self every day."

