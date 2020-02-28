CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students and graduates had the chance to hand out their resumes and learn about companies during a CIAA-sponsored job fair in Charlotte Thursday.

Virginia State senior Darius McCullough came dressed to impress, seeking a job or internship when he graduates in May.

"My mom called me,” McCullough said. “She helped me out with the tie, the suit, especially my aunt. My aunt brought my shoes today."

McCullough said he is looking for business analyst or consultant positions with specific companies at the expo.

“Toyota or Coca-Cola,” McCullough said, “those two are my top choice at the moment."

Companies set up booths to talk to students and graduates about their organizations and recruit for available positions.

Toyota even provided free makeup sessions to give job candidates appearance tips for interviews and had a photographer on hand to take free professional headshots.

“Seeing this opportunity for the kids is like amazing to me\ because I never got to experience such an event coming up,” said Carlos White, who was assisting with the headshots, “so yea, it's just great."

McCullough came prepared with his resume, hoping to turn his networking skills at the expo into employment.

"I hope today will be the day I get a full-time offer,” he added.

