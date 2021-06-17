Claflin University receives $5 million STEM grant from Google

The grant is intended to help create pathways and opportunities for minority students in the STEM industry.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University says it is one of 10 institutions to receive a $5 million grant from Google, designed to help create pathways and opportunities for increased diverse representation in the STEM industry.

The one-time unrestricted financial grant will provide Claflin with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

The investment builds on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

“The gift will enhance our commitment to providing students access to exceptional academic programs in a distinctive, culturally-diverse environment,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University. “This grant demonstrates the strength and trajectory of Claflin’s global reputation as a leading liberal arts university with a thriving STEM agenda. These funds will also support University initiatives related to enhancing technology in the rural communities we serve.”

The grant comes after months of meetings between HBCU leaders and Google leadership, discussing how this partnership can be mutually beneficial. Dr. Warmack says Claflin will now serve as an advisory board to Google on minorities in the tech space.

Claflin’s Computer Science Program earned Computer Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation on October 1, 2017 and is one of only three private colleges or universities in the state of South Carolina with ABET accreditation. Claflin is also among very few UNCF institutions with an ABET-accredited computer science program.

"Investments like this from great companies like Google create opportunities and pipelines," said Warmack. "So when we can offer more scholarships to deserving students that are interested in STEM, we can compete and then giving those students a scholarship to come to Claflin not only eliminates some debt, it also gets them placed in robust internships with companies like Google. Once that's on their resume, internships lead to lifelongships."

Claflin officials say graduates from Claflin’s STEM programs have launched careers with globally-prominent tech companies, conduct results-driven research at state-of-the-art laboratories, and attend prestigious graduate and professional schools.

"As I am thinking about what is the future of Claflin, I've said from the beginning we were not just going to survive through the pandemic, we were going to thrive," said Warmack. "We've been very fortunate to do that, creating strategic partnerships that help our institution propel and reimagine our work for the next 25 years."

At this time, Claflin is still accepting applications. With the new financial windfall, Dr. Warmack ended his interview with News 19 with a surprise offer.