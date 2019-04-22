CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New job outlook numbers show the market is looking up for new college graduates.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers plan to hire 10.7 percent more Class of 2019 graduates than they did from the Class of 2018 for positions in the U.S.

NACE reports both fall and spring projections are in the double-digits, making it the first time this has happened since 2011.

Seniors at UNC Charlotte will graduate in a little more than two weeks.

Nate Rumph, a senior mechanical engineering major, said he has been applying for jobs and is hopeful he will land one before graduation.

"I've actually found a lot of entry-level positions in my field, actually pertaining to things I want to do,” Rumph said.

Devin Richard, a senior biology major, said he's seen many opportunities in his line of work in the Charlotte area.

"There's a lot of opportunities for bio majors as well as, you know, the business majors that Charlotte's known for,” Richard added.

NACE also reports many job offers may come with better pay than last year, with STEM degree holders projected to earn the most overall.

"I'm not even concerned about the money at this point,” Rumph said. “I'm really honestly just worried about securing that opportunity because some money is better than no money."

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM