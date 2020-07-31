Some families concerned with CMS' decision to go all-virtual at the start of the school year

Although the school year will be all virtual, supplies are still needed and now technology is a must from day one.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board has voted unanimously on an all-remote option for the start of the 2020 school year. During an emergency meeting on Thursday, board members cited a staffing shortage as the reason for moving to Plan C.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said new information about the virus’ impact on the staff and the community was part of the reason behind his recommendation to move to an all-remote option.

However, this new plan is getting mixed marks. Although the school year will be all virtual, supplies are still needed and now technology is a must from day one.

There are also some concerns that Plan C could hurt some kid's education.

"So many families have to make really difficult choices," said Karen Calder, the Executive Director of Classroom Central.

Classroom Central started its journey by serving students and teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Over the past 17 years, it has expanded into six school districts, serving some 127,000 students in nearly 200 schools in CMS, Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville, Union County, City of Kannapolis and Lancaster County, South Carolina.

Teachers and other school personnel are eligible to receive free supplies if 50% or more of their students receive free or reduced-price lunch.

Calder said her biggest concern is that some students will fall behind.

"A lot of the families that we serve at classroom central are front-line workers, so they don't have the opportunity to work remotely or be in the same household with their children as they're learning remotely," said Calder.

One Charlotte mom, Belinda Johnson, will have to leave her son Kendrick with his grandparents to complete virtual instruction

"And with them being in their 60's, they just got an iPhone a couple of years ago -- if that tells you anything," Johnson said. "So for him to have to learn online is really scary."

There is also the digital divide. CMS said students will keep their tech supplies from this past spring semester, including wifi routers and tablets.

The district will also be working with community partners to get more tech help if needed.

Classroom Central is working to get the teachers the supplies they need.

They are also helping some families in need as well.

