Clover School District pushing for new high school ahead of election

Clover voters will have the bond referendum for the $156 million project on their ballots this November.

CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District could be getting a new high school if voters approve the bond referendum that will be on the ballot this election.

It's the district's second attempt at asking taxpayers to help cover the costs for the project.

Students and school officials are pushing for a new school due to overcrowding at the existing middle and high schools.

"It’s just hard,” Eighth grader William Naves said when describing how he navigates the busy hallways.

Clover High School senior Angel Featherson said the packed classrooms are affecting her learning.

"We want to get to school on time, and we want the personalized learning that we deserve, and the personalized tutoring that we deserve, but we cannot do so if our schools are overcrowded,” said Featherson.

The $156 million bond referendum would cover construction of a new high school on Daimler Blvd, which is 6.5 miles from Clover High School.

Superintendent Sheila Quinn said the new school, if approved, would open in 2026.

Enrollment predictions show, "the Clover School District will be out of room for new students at middle and high school levels in three years’ time,” according to Quinn.

Money for the proposed school would come from residents' property taxes. The district says that if a home is valued at $300,000, then the homeowner will pay an extra $312 annually if the bond referendum is passed.

"Vote no" signs are all over the Clover area. Some voters told WCNC Charlotte off camera that they don’t want higher taxes. One person questioned whether the money would be spent responsibly.

A similar bond referendum failed in last year's election but Quinn hopes this version has a chance.

"It is simply for a high school and it’s really for the shell of a high school because we're contributing the funds for the furniture, the fixtures, and the equipment," said Quinn.

She added that the district will then use its own funds to convert Clover High’s ninth grade campus into another middle school.