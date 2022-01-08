Clover School District board of trustees will meet to vote on a bond resolution for the November ballot

The CSD district met up weeks ago to build consensus around the resolution, with some board members expressing interest in constructing a new high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday to vote on a bond resolution for the November ballot.

This comes after voters failed to pass last year’s proposed $196 million bond request.

The district met up weeks ago to build consensus around the resolution, with some board members expressing interest in constructing a new high school.

If it passes, the new proposed high school would have the capacity to hold about 2,100 students. If board members approve, the proposed new high school would be built on the parcel of land already owned by the district.

The board also will consider whether a stadium for the proposed school would be included in the primary ballot question or as a second question.

The meeting for the $156 million bond referendum will be held Monday night at 6 p.m.

They’re encouraging members of the community to come out and share their views.

If you would like to join virtually you can click the link here to watch it live.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts