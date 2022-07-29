Clover Schools may build new high school to keep up with growth

A $156 million bond referendum could be on the ballot in November.

CLOVER, S.C. — On Monday, the Clover School District's Board of Education is deciding if it will put a $156 million bond referendum on the ballot come November. If it passes, it would pay for a new high school.

Right now, Clover has one high school with about 2,700 students. The district says with population growth, it is quickly running out of room.

"Clover High School, at the end of last year, was the 5th-largest high school in the state of South Carolina," said Bryan Dillon, a spokesperson for the district. "It’s currently on track to be either 3rd or 4th this year.”

Last year, residents voted against a $197 million bond referendum, which included two new schools and other facilities. The district conducted surveys and held meetings to come up with a more favorable option among taxpayers, which so far appears to be $156 million to pay for one new high school.

If this bond passes, the district noted taxes would increase by about $104 per year on a $100,000 home. In a survey, one of the top reasons residents said they wouldn't support the bond is because of higher taxes.

The district said it would get another school out of the deal. Right now, 9th graders are learning in a separate building, which could be turned into an additional middle school once the new high school is complete.

The district already owns land on which it could build a new high school.