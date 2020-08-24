'We're taking a measured risk' Students in Clover return to school with in-person learning

The district has taken proactive steps to ensure safety and health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CLOVER, S.C. — Clover School District welcomed kids back to class Monday despite concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Kids arrived to the schools like Griggs Road Elementary at staggered times to avoid a big crowd. There were also other health and safety measures in place.

Clover Schools Superintendent Shelia Quinn is optimistic about the start of the school year during the pandemic. "What we believe is that if we follow our protocols as best we can, and control those variables we can control, that we have a pretty good shot these first few weeks to have a very safe opening," she said.

Students are required to wear masks, stay in small groups, eat lunch in the classroom and some classes will even take place outside when possible.

Parents seemed hopeful and excited the kids were able to take part in in-person learning. "We're excited but a little nervous. He really needs to be back in school. He does better being here than at home doing virtual learning," said parent Kristy Chavers.

Another parent echoed those sentiments. "They've done a lot to ensure safety like today is a Leap Day and my youngest daughter there's only going to be 2 other kids in the class with her. The desks are separated they're sanitizing things, teachers are obviously wearing masks. I think they've done everything they can," said Ben Brown.

The return to class comes just one week after several school districts in North Carolina reported Covid-19 cases. West Iredell High School reported a case of coronavirus just days after school began. And in Union County, Poplin Elementary moved to remote learning after two staff members tested positive shortly after reopening for the year.

Quinn said she thinks the plan in place for Clover is sustainable but the district is prepared to move to all virtual learning plan, if necessary. The district has provided a device to every student and has hot spots for all families.