CLT Foundation gives students a total of $100,000 in scholarships

This year, 21 recent high school graduates received college scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $12,500.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CLT Foundation selected 21 students to receive college scholarships that totaled $100,000.

Each student has faced a range of medical challenges throughout their life, from fighting cancer to having special medical needs.

“It feels so great, we just love giving back,” said CLT Foundation co-founder Mike Dascal. “We are just ecstatic to have the opportunity to be able to do this.”

The CLT Foundation provides financial grants to selected local high school graduates to help them gain higher education and change lives. Each scholarship recipient is also matched with a mentor from their foundation who will help encourage them and provide guidance throughout the term of their scholarship.

Eight of the winning students were new recipients. The other 13 were previous scholarship recipients who were selected for a second time.

Kendall Jones thought she was in trouble when she was taken out of class by the principal. Instead, Jones found out she won a $7,000 scholarship. To make things even harder, Jones recently lost her mother.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Jones said. “I wish my mom was here to see me.”

Students had the opportunity to apply on the CLT Foundation website through the beginning of the year. Applications closed on April 7 so that the winners could be announced at the beginning of the summer.

The scholarship is named in memory of Jordan Brigman, someone who the CLT Foundation helped and whose memory they continue to keep alive.