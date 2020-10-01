CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston announced Friday, the school district’s crisis alert system isn’t working.

“We are taking action,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston at a press conference held Uptown. Winston told reporters he had just spoken with the CEO of Centegix.

“I asked that within 30 days, by February 10, he and Centegix deliver what has been promised,” he said.

Centegix is an Atlanta-based technology company, which provides crisis alert systems to school districts around the country. It works by giving each teacher a card, which is linked to the system. With the press of a button anyone with the card can alert for medical emergencies or threats on campus. The card has a tracking device so help can pinpoint the exact place where the emergency is happening.

CMS said over the last year, they’ve spent more than $1.1 million dollars installing the technology in 30 schools. But despite months of testing, say it doesn’t work.

“At school after school we found that the system didn’t perform as promised and it did not perform consistently,” said Winston, adding that the district has not been able to turn on the system or make it operational in any of CMS’ high schools.

“We have not been able to resolve the issues despite repeated testing,” he said.

Superintendent Winston said the decision to go with Centegix was made under former Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who abruptly resigned this summer without explanation.

Winston said his priority now is just getting it fixed, to not only protect the district’s investment but also to protect our kids.

“What matters now is that we are going to fix this moving forward,” he said. “We want this system to work, let me be very clear about that. We have a substantial investment in it, more than $1 million dollars with more than another half-million expected by the vendor.”

Winston said the school district has so far paid $1.13 million of the $1.75 million they agreed to with Centegix. Winston says the county agreed to fund the project after the deadly shooting at Butler high school.

CMS says Centegix is meant as an upgrade to the security procedures they say are already in place at schools across the district. They say those security procedures are still in place.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to Centegix, but has not yet heard back.

