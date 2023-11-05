CMS meets with Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners to pitch its billion-dollar budget

CMS gets its operating budget funded by both the state and county.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gave its pitch to seek millions from Mecklenburg County leaders to fund the district's operating budget.

However, county commissioners have not yet indicated whether they will grant the district's request. In the past, the county did not provide CMS with the full amount requested in its budget recommendations.

The district's overall operating budget with temporary COVID funds is $2.2 billion, and without it is $1.9 billion. They are asking the county to fund $596 million of this. This amount is almost $40 million more than they asked for last school year.

The county is also considering an additional, and separate, request from CMS for nearly $3 billion to help build and repair schools through a bond referendum. The district has labeled certain investments as must-dos, including funding for school resource officers, student growth, and facility maintenance

“I completely support these must-do investments,” Laura Meier, Mecklenburg County Commissioner said at the meeting.

She acknowledged the importance of offering competitive pay for teachers in the region.

“We have to pay our teachers y'all, there’s no if, ands, or buts,” Meier said. “We should be highest in the state.”

Other essential investments, which are not labeled "must-do," include raises to the teacher supplement, salary increases for staff that are not teachers or principals, and cybersecurity funding.

Mecklenburg County is considering CMS's request, but the final decision has yet to be announced.