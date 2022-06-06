Gun found at CMS campus Monday

With the last day of school on Wednesday, school leaders said students cannot bring book bags onto campus the last two days of the school year.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was found on the campus of Coulwood STEM Academy Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district confirmed.

District leaders said no one was hurt, and law enforcement responded to the school, and an investigation is underway.

The principal told families that students will not be allowed to bring book bags onto campus for the remainder of the school year -- the school year ends on Wednesday. This only applies to Coulwood STEM Academy, not other CMS campuses.

The following message was sent to families:

"Hello Coulwood STEM Academy families, This is Principal Moss with an important message about a situation that occurred today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus. In addition, students will not be allowed to bring book bags onto campus for the remainder of the school year. Thank you for your support of Coulwood STEM Academy."

Last Tuesday, CMS confirmed clear backpacks will not go to high school students this school year. That update came after months of silence on the backpacks -- which cost the district nearly $500,000 -- didn’t go out as planned in March.