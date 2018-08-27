CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new school year begins, most districts in the Charlotte area have one primary focus this year: safety.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping to prevent acts of violence by adding more mental health counselors. New psychologists, social workers and counselors will be on hand at campuses across the district as students walk into class for the first time.

CMS has brought in 33 new counselors at elementary schools, with 17 social workers and 10 more psychologists to every school in the district.

“Bringing on more support staff for students means that we will be able to provide more prevention and intervention work,” said a CMS spokesperson.

CMS is also hoping its new digital platform will prevent bullying, too. It’s simple to use. All you do is go to the CMS website, click on the “Stand Up, Speak Out” icon and fill out the form. All reports are anonymous, and users can submit a photo or video as proof.

And it’s not just for students.

“You can do this as a student, you can do this as a community member, you can do this as a faculty or staff member as well,” said CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

Wilcox says it’s the district’s way of providing a user-friendly way to prevent bullying.

“You don’t have to be the victim of bullying. You can see it and say something, ‘you know what, this isn’t right,’” Wilcox said.

CMS says school leaders will review each report and take appropriate action if necessary.

