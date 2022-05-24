CMS advocates will start petitioning Mecklenburg County for additional funding

The district is poised to get less than half of the additional money it requested from the county government.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will start hearing public feedback from the community on its upcoming budget.

Teachers, education advocates, and other stakeholders are expected to be at the meeting to advocate for more money for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The CMS school board and others have a few weeks to try and convince members of the Mecklenburg BOCC to give them additional dollars for the upcoming school year.

“My recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 includes an increase of $19.9 million," Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager, said at a county budget meeting last week.

CMS requested $40.3 million.

The county manager doesn’t have the final say on Mecklenburg County's budget -- commissioners do.

"These are the major things we're talking about not being able to fund." Lenora Shipp, a CMS At-Large Board Member, said. "So yes, I'm very concerned that we're not being the right now."

The proposed money doesn’t fund all staff members' raises and gives CMS half the teacher supplement they asked for.

The teacher supplement is the extra money from the county to bolster paychecks.

“When they were saying we could get 5% of that money, we need the full money," Shipp said. "Why? Because that's what it's going to take to pay all employees and to make sure we are we have a school district that is what marketable."

The county manager expressed last week she thinks differently.

“This additional increase will continue keeping CMS teachers the highest paid in the state of North Carolina," Diorio said.

This back and forth will play out until the end of summer when the final budget is voted on.