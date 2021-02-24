CMS: Low enrollment forcing temporary closure of After School Enrichment Programs

The district said 25 ASEP sites across the county will remain open through the school year, but the other temporary closures go into effect on April 5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district has decided to close several After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) sites, including before-school services.

The district said this comes as enrollment and revenue have decreased -- the decrease in enrollment has created a monthly deficit of roughly $800,000, the district said.

Not all of the sites are closing yet, though. The district said 25 ASEP sites across the county will remain open through the school year, but the other temporary closures go into effect on April 5.

Families directly impacted or displaced from this change will be notified. The district said it's committed to helping ASEP staff find employment opportunities and helping families find alternate support services.

“We’ve not yet seen all of the long-term impacts the pandemic will have on the district, our students and families,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said in a statement. “The After School Enrichment team has provided tremendous support for our community and we look forward to restoring this valuable program in the future.”