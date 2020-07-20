CMS announces new Ardrey Kell High School principal

The high school's previous principal, David Switzer, who was was suspended back in early June following allegations of misconduct had been recently reassigned.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jamie Brooks has been named principal at Ardrey Kell High School.

“Ms. Brooks has demonstrated exceptional leadership during her time in CMS. We would like to thank the Ardrey Kell High School community for partnering with our learning community team in developing the principal profile. She demonstrates the characteristics and attributes they were looking for in their next leader,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Brooks has been at CMS since 1994. She has been the principal at Community House Middle since 2008. She was an assistant principal at Ardrey Kell from 2007 to 2008 and at Mint Hill Middle from 2003 to 2007. Brooks was also a teacher at Carmel Middle from 1994 to 2000.

According to CMS, Brooks was selected after a process that involved gathering community input to develop the principal profile for Ardrey Kell.

During the principal selection process, the Southwest Learning Community hosted seven profile sessions to gain insights and input from Ardrey Kell staff members, students and parent organization representatives. Brooks embodies the qualities these sessions and subsequent community surveys revealed to be of highest importance to key constituents.

Brooks’ first day as the Ardrey Kell principal will be Wednesday, July 22.

The high school's previous principal, David Switzer, who was was suspended back in early June following allegations of misconduct had been recently reassigned.