CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS leaders approved a $1.7 billion budget for the next school year.

With this budget plan, the school district will divvy a big amount to investing in employees and another part towards student growth and new facility space and funds towards program expansion.

CMS also asked Mecklenburg County for more money for student social and emotional support and money towards preventative maintenance for district facilities.