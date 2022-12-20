CMS Board names Crystal Hill as new interim superintendent

The special called meeting was held after interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced he is stepping down at the end of this month.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools named Crystal Hill the new interim superintendent for the district on Tuesday after a unanimous vote. CMS hired Hill as the new chief of staff in May of 2022.

Hill came to the district from Cabarrus County Schools, where she became the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in Cabarrus County after the resignation of her predecessor.

Tuesday's special called meeting came after current interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced he would be stepping down at the end of this month. His last official day on the job is Dec. 31.

When Hill was hired as the district's chief of staff in May, Hattabaugh said her focus was on the district's Title IX office.

Hattabaugh was initially supposed to stay until June to allow the school board time to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, but will leave his contract early to care for his elderly father. Hattabaugh has already left North Carolina.

CMS' contract with Hattabaugh paid him $22,000 a month up until his resignation.

Five new CMS board members had a new opportunity to shape the decision of the next interim.

Contract information for Hill as interim superintendent is through the end of the school year. Hill said her next career move is not in mind; she is focused on being interim superintendent.