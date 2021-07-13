'I'm not co-parenting with the government' | Over 80 people sound off at CMS board meeting over critical race theory

The district reportedly paid a guest speaker $25,000 last month to give a race theory presentation at a summer leadership conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A total of 84 speakers signed up to give public comments on several topics tonight at the CMS board meeting, but the big talker was critical race theory.

"Equity is the best practice for all students. Social-emotional learning helps all students. Diversity benefits all students. These are not code words for some boogie man agenda out to crust the spirits of our white children." Michelle McConnell, a teacher at CMS said. "Claims to the contrary are blatant propaganda. White supremacy harms white children as well as Black and brown."

At this time, CMS has not officially adopted a critical race theory curriculum and the board was not slated to make any decisions at Tuesday night's meeting.

But comments Tuesday evening got heated.

"I'm not co-parenting with the government. It is not your job to force these ideas onto my child," parent Abby Daugherty said. "Your job is to teach my child math language arts, science, and history -- including American history. We are Americans."

The district reportedly paid a guest speaker $25,000 last month to give a race theory presentation at a summer leadership conference.

Since then, critics have blasted the expense.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.