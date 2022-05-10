Longtime CMS Board of Education member will not seek re-election

Rhonda Cheek said she is no longer running, citing "vitriol" her family has faced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the last 13 years, Rhonda Cheek has represented District 1 on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. But on Tuesday, May 10, she announced she is no longer running for re-election.

Cheek, a registered nurse first elected to the board in 2009, said through tears she faced "vitriol" during her time serving on the board. She also said she wanted to be able to be with her family in better spirits.

CMS Board Member Rhonda Cheek just announced she’s no longer running for re-election to her seat on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board. pic.twitter.com/Ly70IVZT7V — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) May 10, 2022

Cheek graduated from South Mecklenburg High School, and had two daughters graduate from North Mecklenburg High School. Her son is also still in the district according to her online profile on the board's website. She's lived in the county since 1978.

Tuesday's meeting was also the first one held after the firing of former superintendent Earnest Winston. WCNC Charlotte reporter Shamarria Morrison noted there were not many people signed up for the public comment portion in this meeting to discuss this.

