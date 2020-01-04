CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMS Board of Education held a virtual emergency meeting Tuesday to take care of some administrative business that's come up because of the coronavirus.

They voted to ensure hourly employees have benefits up until May 15, the earliest schools could open back up, if they do.

Schools have been out long before summer.

“It would be understatement of the year to say that we're in unprecedented times," Superintendent Earnest Winston said at the virtual meeting. "But I do think it’s important to keep that thought at the forefront because we're all working hard to adapt to the world that is changing around us."

Kids will be learning online and from home for the foreseeable future, Governor Cooper mandated that schools stay closed until May 15. That leaves a lot of school employees with different and new responsibilities, just so they can stay on the payroll.

"We have made alternative work options available to the extent possible. But we also realize for many employees that work at some point would run out,” says Christine Pejo, Chief Human Resources Officer.

CMS hourly employees who cannot work remotely like bus drivers, teaching assistants and cafeteria workers now have options to still get benefits.

“Taking care of our employees is our priority,” Winson said.

It's a safety net in a time of fear and uncertainty.

“Our kids need us now more than ever," Elyse Dashew, Chairperson for the Board of Education, said. "So for everyone who’s willing and able to show up for our kids, I salute your courage, I salute your commitment and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

These benefits do not apply to certified teachers.

