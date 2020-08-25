Technical issues & connectivity among top concerns for CMS Board of Education

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will meet Tuesday for the first time since virtual learning began.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMS Board of Education will meet Tuesday night with some hot topics on the agenda after just a little more than a week into the school year. Board members should have plenty to talk about, the first 6 days of school have been challenging for many.

The second week of school was not off to the best start. Canvas, the program kids use to access their assignments, was down. In the first six days of school, virtual learning platforms crashed at least three times.

Teachers and students can’t make an in-person connection this year and the lack of internet connection is keeping thousands out of the virtual classroom.

“Every day more kids are getting connected but we just don't know because so much of it is out of our control if systems are down we can't do anything about that,” said Lindsay London, an elementary school teacher.

The Board of Education is set to review the first week of school and the district is facing critical obstacles. As technical glitches plague those who can log on, as of Friday, 16,000 students still cannot log on.

The CMS Foundation is raising money to close that gap.