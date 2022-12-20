CMS Board of Education to hold special meeting to discuss interim superintendent contract

The meeting is set to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider the contract for an interim superintendent, the district announced.

The special virtual meeting will include the board considering the approval of an interim superintendent contract, as well as the approval of the Superintendent Search Ad Hoc Committee Charter.

Find more information about the meeting here.

On Friday, the board held an emergency closed session to consider a personnel matter and to consult with the Board’s attorneys about matters covered by the attorney-client privilege pursuant to Sections 143-318.11 (a)(3) and (a)(6) of the North Carolina General Statutes.

The board did not announce any decisions or findings after the closed session.

