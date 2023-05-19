CMS Board of Education holding emergency meeting Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting on Friday, May 19 to discuss matters tied to the district's search for its next superintendent.
While the posted agenda - made available late Wednesday night - doesn't get into specifics about what will be discussed, the description of the meeting confirms the discussion will center around the search.
Part of the meeting will be in executive session, meaning the public won't be able to see or hear what happens in that portion.
The meeting will happen at noon on May 19 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center's Chamber. The meeting will also be live-streamed online through the board's Facebook page.
CMS leaders recently started interviewing finalists for the role. While the district opted for anonymity in the search, CMS has held town halls with families and staff members to gauge what the public desires to see in the person tasked with leading the second-largest school district in North Carolina.
The search for a new permanent superintendent launched in February 2022. It came after the district named Crystal Hill its second interim superintendent following the departure of former interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh.
Hattabaugh was originally set to lead the district through June 2023, but stepped down to tend to family health needs. He took the reins on an interim basis after the district fired previous superintendent Earnest Winston in April 2022.
