CMS Board of Education holding emergency meeting Friday

The noon meeting will see leaders discuss matters related to the search for the district's next superintendent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting on Friday, May 19 to discuss matters tied to the district's search for its next superintendent.

While the posted agenda - made available late Wednesday night - doesn't get into specifics about what will be discussed, the description of the meeting confirms the discussion will center around the search.

Part of the meeting will be in executive session, meaning the public won't be able to see or hear what happens in that portion.

The meeting will happen at noon on May 19 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center's Chamber. The meeting will also be live-streamed online through the board's Facebook page.

CMS leaders recently started interviewing finalists for the role. While the district opted for anonymity in the search, CMS has held town halls with families and staff members to gauge what the public desires to see in the person tasked with leading the second-largest school district in North Carolina.

Emergency Meeting of the Board

Friday May 19th at Noon

CMGC Chamber



The Board will hold an Emergency Meeting for matters related to the Superintendent Search. The Board will have Closed Session (CMGC Room CH-14) for a portion of the meeting.



Agenda: https://t.co/gtwvgA8mqb — CMS Board of Education (@CMSboard) May 18, 2023

Hattabaugh was originally set to lead the district through June 2023, but stepped down to tend to family health needs. He took the reins on an interim basis after the district fired previous superintendent Earnest Winston in April 2022.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts