CMS board to discuss return to in-person learning

Mecklenburg County’s health director says metrics in the community are high, but moving in the right direction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With three weeks until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' scheduled return to in-person instruction, Mecklenburg County’s health director says metrics in the community are high, but moving in the right direction.

"We want to do everything we can to support the schools being able to open back up again but we want them to open up safely," said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

According to the dashboard, were 37 new cases in CMS students last week, and 73 new cases in staff. CMS leaders will provide a look at the number of schools with cases as well.

"Schools with at least one positive case over the last 14 days, we’re in red status with 109 schools," said Damon Willis, Manager of District Strategy for CMS.

That’s about the same as the week before, but now, two schools have ten or more cases. And there are three CMS schools with active clusters.

On Friday, Superintendent Earnest Winston said staffing levels and facilities are in good shape.

"As of today, we are ready," said Winston.

Harris said the goal to re-open schools was part of the reason why she issued the directive for everyone to stay home for three weeks. And that continues to be her message.