102 CMS schools have positive COVID-19 cases. Now, some BOE members are considering pivoting to Plan C.

CMS said the cases are spread out among 102 schools with zero clusters, implying the positive cases are coming from the community, not spreading throughout schools.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In Mecklenburg County, data shows community spread of COVID-19 is substantial. The latest data available on their site shows as of Dec. 2, more than 10% of tests are coming back positive.

“With numbers of cases increasing in our county we are seeing cases in students and staff in our schools up from last week,” said Kathleen Elling, who released the latest COVID-19 numbers within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Monday.

Elling said the increase in the community is being reflected in an increase at CMS schools. Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4th, CMS says there have been 67 new positive cases among students and 94 among staff.

That’s out of more than 41,000 students who have returned for in-person learning and more than 19,000 staff.

“We are still sitting at zero clusters,” Elling said. “I want people to remember that clusters are five or more related cases as defined through contact tracing from our health department.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, however, some CMS board of education members have voiced concerns over continuing in-person learning.

In a Facebook post this week, school board member Carole Sawyer wrote in part, “I think it's time to pivot to Plan C and review metrics and reassess our plans every two weeks beginning in mid January."

One parent was quick to respond and blasted CMS for “taking the path of least resistance,” while neighboring schools came up with plans have students back in school all semester.