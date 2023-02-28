CMS leaders hoping to get the green light from CMS Board of Education to make big improvements

The district is looking for three billion dollars to help renovate and build schools across the district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping to get the green light from the Board of Education to make big improvements.

The district is recommending a $3 billion capital investment plan all in hopes of funding 30 projects across the district, including renovating old buildings and building three new schools to help with congestion.

CMS opened the conversation to the public earlier this year holding community engagements where many people gave feedback and addressed concerns with things like transportation.

If the Board of Education approves this plan the next step would be getting approval from the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners following authorization for a bond referendum.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com



