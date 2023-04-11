CMS bond request would come with tax hikes if backed by Mecklenburg County Commissioners

If all 30 CMS projects get funded by the county, the impact likely seen immediately for owners would be a one-cent increase for next year, starting on July 1.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are looking for backing from Mecklenburg County Commissioners on a nearly $3 billion bond request. County leaders learned the request includes numerous tax hikes in the county by 2031 with the brunt falling on property owners.

County employees pointed out that increases will be seen on property valuations, which depend on what projects the county actually chooses to fund.

Mecklenburg County property owners could see a 2-cent to 6-cent increase over the next eight years. For example, on a median value home sitting at $384,000, a one-cent hike would add nearly $40 a year to a property owner's tax bill.

The proposed plan includes 30 different CMS projects, trimmed down from more than 100 -- some revolve around new infrastructure, like schools, being built on property already owned by CMS.

The last bond referendum for CMS was in 2017. The current request for $2.9 billion would be a historical ask, the last bond referendum approved by voters in 2017 was for $922 million.

Once the county commission lands on a number it heads to the state’s Local Government Commissioner, and then the November ballot for voters to have the final say.