CMS students gifted books, vouchers to attend Wells Fargo Championship

Students were gifted "Book Uncle and Me" as part of the initiative.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School in Charlotte got some extra encouragement to read more with a boost from the Wells Fargo Championship.

Nearly 11,000 second-grade students at the school were gifted a box that featured a championship-logoed drawstring bag, pencil, a bookmark donated by Atrium Health, a letter from CMS interim superintendent Crystal Hill, and a copy of "Book Uncle and Me" by Uma Krishnaswami. Also included was a voucher for a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for parents to bring their student to the championship itself at Quail Hollow Club for a day.

Championship leaders said they partnered with CMS leadership to select the book, which they said would help prepare students for third grade's first quarter literacy module. The module also encourages a love of reading and literacy.

The Wells Fargo Championship runs from May 1 through May 7, 2023.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts