Students, parents brawl on CMS school bus, district confirms

The district urged parents to talk about how to behave appropriately on school buses.

The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. CMS said the fight on the bus involved students from Piedmont IB Middle School, and that parents did end up getting involved. The district shared a message sent to parents from the school's principal:

We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment in our schools as well as on our school buses. A fight occurred on the bus 402 today and parents became involved in the incident.

Fighting is disruptive and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and we ask parents to support our efforts to maintain a safe environment by setting a positive example for their children. CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating this incident.

Please speak to your children about appropriate behavior on the bus and remind them of the serious consequences of their actions. We appreciate your support.

It was not immediately clear if charges would be pursued against the parents who were involved.

Tuesday's fight happened four days after parents brawled in nearby Chester County, across the state line in South Carolina. The Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed two students got into a brawl, and that the parent of one of the students got on board. The bus driver then took the bus to the sheriff's office for help and the parent of the other child in the brawl started fighting the parent who got onto the bus.