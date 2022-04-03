Masks optional on CMS buses starting March 7

Although masks inside are no longer required, CMS does however still recommend that masks be worn when indoors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting March 7 when it comes to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools buses masks will be optional.

On Feb. 22, the school board met and voted to make masks optional in CMS facilities.

In a new release, the school system said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchools Toolkit was updated to coincide with the CDC guidance that states masks are no longer required on buses or vans operated by public or private schools.

Read the complete statement below:

Even after masks become optional, CMS does recommend that masks be worn when indoors. The policy change simply means that the choice is up to families regarding whether their students wear a mask or not.