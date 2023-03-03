South Charlotte relief school won't open this coming school year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools now says south Charlotte relief school will open for the 2024-25 school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families won't see a south Charlotte relief campus open in the coming 2023-24 school year because of construction and permitting issues, according to the district.

In a news release shared on Friday, CMS said district leaders now plan for the Elon Park-area campus to welcome students in the 2024-25 school year. The district said this decision was made to maintain continuity and ensure minimal disruptions to learning. This means students who were set to attend the new campus this coming school year will instead stay at their current schools.

"We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to our students and families, but we want to assure them that our top priority is to ensure continuity and minimize disruptions to learning," said Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz. "We have worked with district leaders to develop a plan to accommodate students during the 2023-24 school year, and we are committed to keeping our students and families informed as we work towards the opening of our new school in 2024."

"We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education, and we believe that delaying the opening of the new school until the 2024-25 school year is the best decision for our students and families," said Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill

