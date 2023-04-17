Why CMS is choosing anonymity for its superintendent finalist

The next person to fill the job will bypass community scrutiny before being hired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than a month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will announce its next superintendent.

This comes more than a year after the district fired its last full-time superintendent, Earnest Winston.

Winston came up from within the CMS ranks and the community never got a chance to weigh in on his candidacy before he got the job.

The last time that CMS publicly shared who would be the finalist for the superintendent position was in 2012 and they hired Heath Morrison.

They held public sessions, where the community had the chance to ask questions of the top three finalists, one of whom was Morrison.

In 2023, CMS is keeping its finalists private. It's part of a national trend that experts say is for the better.

"Pre-COVID, it would not be uncommon for a meet and greet the candidates, said Bill Adams, the vice president of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, a national superintendent search firm. "It wouldn't be uncommon for interviews with the candidates that would be public, at the end. Post-COVID, we're seeing much, much less of that."

Adams said that this approach leads to a stronger candidate pool. One reason is that some qualified candidates don’t want to ruffle feathers in their current jobs.

"It's sometimes looked at, like a spouse cheating on a spouse," Adams said.

But, there are drawbacks to this approach.

"It's important for stakeholders to have a voice across the board," Adams said.

In 2017, when the district hired Clayton Wilcox, they didn’t announce who he was until after he was hired. With Wilcox’s search and this search, the district got community feedback ahead of finding the finalists.

The community feedback has been extensive. CMS gathered community surveys from multiple organizations and held both in-person and virtual feedback sessions.

"It's much better to do it on the front end and listen to stakeholders on that front end," Adams said. "And then on the back end, when you actually get the candidates, at least through to your finalist on, to keep it confidential."

Both Morrison and Wilcox left the district under poor circumstances, which means there’s no clear history of the impact of the community weigh-in on finalists in CMS's more recent history.