Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools under federal investigation by Department of Education, database shows

The Office of Civil Rights' website shows the CMS investigation opened in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

According to a searchable database shared on the OCR's website, the investigation into CMS was launched on November 7, 2022. The type of alleged discrimination under the "sex discrimination" category CMS is being looked into for sexual harassment under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Title IX laws protect people from sex-based discrimination in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. It applies to schools, local and state educational agencies; and other institutions that receive federal financial assistance from the Department of Education.

The OCR says this includes about 17,600 local school districts, more than 5,000 postsecondary institutions (i.e. colleges, trade schools, etc.), and charter schools, plus for-profit schools, libraries, and museums.

CMS has faced scrutiny recently for its handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations. In January 2023, a federal jury found the district didn't violate Title IX in the case of a former Myers Park High School student who not only claimed a student sexually assaulted her, but that the district failed to help her. This incident resulted in a reshuffling of staff at the school, with a former principal being reassigned to a new role within CMS.

That student is not the only one who sued the district; many have been represented by nationally-known attorney Laura Dunn, who also represented a Hawthorne Academy student.

While the district has made promises to improve campus safety and address reports of on-campus sexual assaults, pressure has been mounting on CMS to do more, largely with protests led by students.