CMS class of 2021 wins $122.4 million in scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The class of 2021 in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won scholarships totaling $122.4 million, with a total of 2,548 scholarships offered. Providence High had the highest dollar amount with $13.2 million and the largest number of scholarships with 242.
Two other district high schools received scholarship offers totaling more than $10 million. Hough received $12.2 million, and Vance received $11.8 million. They were followed by Mallard Creek, with $8.4 million; South Mecklenburg, $7.8 million; and North Mecklenburg, $7.3 million.
Of the 2021 total, $103.8 million represented academic scholarships. Athletic scholarships totaled $18.6 million.